Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

BUD stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

