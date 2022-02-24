Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,853 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 50.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,242,000 after buying an additional 690,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 80,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.