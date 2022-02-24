Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

CP stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.71. 106,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

