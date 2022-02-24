LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.27

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 255182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

