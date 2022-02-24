LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.75

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LEG Immobilien (LEGIF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.