LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.75

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

