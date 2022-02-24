Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading 16.5% Higher

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.88. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.60.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

