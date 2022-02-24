LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 205,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

