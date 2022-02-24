LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 205,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

