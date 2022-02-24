LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-39.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.01 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 204,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

