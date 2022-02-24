Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $18.18. Lemonade shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 30,467 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.