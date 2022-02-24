Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.14

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1935418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.