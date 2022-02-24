Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 1.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 38,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 219,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.42.
About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)
