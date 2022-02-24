LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.89 Million

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post sales of $541.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.68 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

