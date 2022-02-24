LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will report sales of $541.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.68 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

