LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

