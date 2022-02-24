LHT (LHT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $103,356.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008803 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

