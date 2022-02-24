Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 6506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 230,811 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 154,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 152,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

