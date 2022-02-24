Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 44930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
