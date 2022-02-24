Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $126.75. 683,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,240. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.