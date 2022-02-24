Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.93-6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

LSI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 683,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

