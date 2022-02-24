Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

