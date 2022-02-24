Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

