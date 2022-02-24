Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

