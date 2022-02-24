Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 2378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

