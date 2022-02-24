Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $174,295.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00273120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

