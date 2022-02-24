Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post $38.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the lowest is $35.97 million. Limoneira reported sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $205.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

LMNR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limoneira by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.