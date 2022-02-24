Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,785. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

