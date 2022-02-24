Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.85.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
