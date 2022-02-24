Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 422.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 308,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

