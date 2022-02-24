LinkEye (LET) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $148,878.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.70 or 0.06807199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.11 or 0.99910562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048185 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

