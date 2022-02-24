Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
