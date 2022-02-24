Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.75

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 25004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.
Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.