Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 67,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 73,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.03 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 106.76 and a quick ratio of 106.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

