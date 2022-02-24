Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 67,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Lions Bay Mining alerts:

About Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.