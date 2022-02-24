Liquity Reaches One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $30.48 million and $1.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00005186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,683,361 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

