Lisk Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Lisk has a total market cap of $198.02 million and $9.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

