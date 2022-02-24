Litecoin Plus Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $77,566.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.53 or 0.99873579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00303801 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.