Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Down 1%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.15). 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.19).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £183 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £138,600 ($188,494.49).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

