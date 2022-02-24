Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 3,519,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

