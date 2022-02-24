LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at UBS Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

