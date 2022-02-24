Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.04. Approximately 17,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,284,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

