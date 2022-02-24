LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

LKA Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold, Inc engages in the exploration of gold mining activities. It focuses its operation on the Ute-Ulay and Golden Wonder projects. The company was founded by Kye A. Abraham, Larry H. Abraham, and James U. Blanchard III in 1979 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, WA.

