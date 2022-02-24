Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.21 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

