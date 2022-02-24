LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,598.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $572,316.28 and approximately $3,598.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00282756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.35 or 0.01199333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002893 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

