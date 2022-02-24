Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,269. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

