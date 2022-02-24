Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.03

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 3237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

