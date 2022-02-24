Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.50

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 1803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of C$429.32 million and a PE ratio of -268.85.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

