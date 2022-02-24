Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and $1.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

