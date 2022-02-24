Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
Shares of LPX opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
