Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

