Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

