LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,688 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $193.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

